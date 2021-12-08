Have Insiders Sold Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, John Harding, recently divested US$200k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$151 each. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The insider, Walter Wilkinson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$570k worth of shares at a price of US$194 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$162. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Qorvo insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Qorvo insiders own about US$98m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

An insider hasn't bought Qorvo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Qorvo makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Qorvo and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

