Have Insiders Sold PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Recently?

Some PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Howard Hartenbaum recently sold a substantial US$784k worth of stock at a price of US$29.43 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 67% of their entire holding.

PubMatic Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Howard Hartenbaum is the biggest insider sale of PubMatic shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$27.35. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:PUBM Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Does PubMatic Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that PubMatic insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$233m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The PubMatic Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of PubMatic stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that PubMatic is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PubMatic. For example, PubMatic has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

