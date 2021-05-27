Have Insiders Sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Frank Fekete, recently divested US$174k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$25.40 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Provident Financial Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Christopher Martin made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$319k worth of shares at a price of US$12.79 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$24.84), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 32.83k shares worth US$427k. On the other hand they divested 25.64k shares, for US$564k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Provident Financial Services than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PFS Insider Trading Volume May 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Provident Financial Services insiders own about US$74m worth of shares. That equates to 3.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Provident Financial Services Tell Us?

Insiders sold Provident Financial Services shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Provident Financial Services is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Provident Financial Services has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

