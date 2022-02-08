Have Insiders Sold Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Balu Balakrishnan, recently sold US$212k worth of stock at US$80.24 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.8%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Power Integrations Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by President Balu Balakrishnan was not their only sale of Power Integrations shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$92.29 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$83.81). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Power Integrations insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:POWI Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

I will like Power Integrations better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.7% of Power Integrations shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Power Integrations Insiders?

Insiders sold Power Integrations shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Power Integrations. While conducting our analysis, we found that Power Integrations has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

Of course Power Integrations may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

