Have Insiders Sold Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Recently?

Some Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Richard Carrión, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$85.06 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Popular

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Carrión is the biggest insider sale of Popular shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$81.45. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Popular insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BPOP Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

Does Popular Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Popular insiders own about US$105m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Popular Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Popular stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Popular is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Popular. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Popular has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

