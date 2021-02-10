Have Insiders Sold Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Recently?

Some Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman for the Carolinas & Virginia and Director, Richard Callicutt, recently sold a substantial US$731k worth of stock at a price of US$73.08 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pinnacle Financial Partners

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder & Chairman, Robert McCabe, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$55.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$75.61, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.9% of Robert McCabe's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 53.50k shares worth US$2.5m. On the other hand they divested 76.24k shares, for US$4.5m. In total, Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$58.94. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Pinnacle Financial Partners insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$157m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pinnacle Financial Partners Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

