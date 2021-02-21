Have Insiders Sold PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Recently?

Some PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Steven Williams recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$134 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PepsiCo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Executive Officer of North America Beverages, Kirk Tanner, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$137 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$133. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in PepsiCo didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PEP Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that PepsiCo insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$276m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PepsiCo Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought PepsiCo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - PepsiCo has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

