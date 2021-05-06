Have Insiders Sold PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) should probably be aware that the Chief Information Officer & Senior VP, Carol Bray, recently divested US$105k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$19.50 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PCSB Financial

In fact, the recent sale by Carol Bray was the biggest sale of PCSB Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$17.84. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.30k shares for US$96k. But they sold 8.76k shares for US$167k. In total, PCSB Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:PCSB Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

I will like PCSB Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does PCSB Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that PCSB Financial insiders own 6.0% of the company, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PCSB Financial Insiders?

Insiders sold PCSB Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, PCSB Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that PCSB Financial has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

But note: PCSB Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

