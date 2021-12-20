Have Insiders Sold PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Recently?

We note that the PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) Executive VP & Chief Lending Officer, Michael Goldrick, recently sold US$95k worth of stock for US$18.90 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.1%.

PCSB Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Information Officer & Senior VP, Carol Bray, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$105k worth of shares at a price of US$19.50 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$18.86. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in PCSB Financial than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PCSB Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

I will like PCSB Financial better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does PCSB Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. PCSB Financial insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 5.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PCSB Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, PCSB Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PCSB Financial. While conducting our analysis, we found that PCSB Financial has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

Of course PCSB Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

