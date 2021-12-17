Have Insiders Sold PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, David Beffa-Negrini, recently sold US$224k worth of stock at US$44.71 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PC Connection

In fact, the recent sale by David Beffa-Negrini was the biggest sale of PC Connection shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$44.43. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year PC Connection insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CNXN Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PC Connection insiders own 31% of the company, currently worth about US$358m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The PC Connection Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold PC Connection shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that PC Connection is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that PC Connection has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

