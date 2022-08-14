Have Insiders Sold Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Jon Christianson, recently sold US$294k worth of stock at US$73.43 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Palomar Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jon Christianson was the biggest sale of Palomar Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$78.08, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.2% of Jon Christianson's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.89k shares worth US$166k. On the other hand they divested 4.00k shares, for US$294k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PLMR Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Palomar Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Palomar Holdings insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Palomar Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Palomar Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Palomar Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

