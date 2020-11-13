Have Insiders Sold OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) should probably be aware that a company insider, Stephen Burns, recently divested US$382k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.74 each. That sale was 27% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OrthoPediatrics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Mark Throdahl, sold US$574k worth of shares at a price of US$42.88 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$45.96). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.2% of Mark Throdahl's holding.

In the last year OrthoPediatrics insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:KIDS Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of OrthoPediatrics

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that OrthoPediatrics insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The OrthoPediatrics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - OrthoPediatrics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

