Have Insiders Sold O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Dana Perlman, recently sold US$281k worth of stock at US$705 per share. That sale was 23% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

O'Reilly Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice Chairman, David O'Reilly, sold US$9.1m worth of shares at a price of US$605 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$709). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.8% of David O'Reilly's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$652k for 1.09k shares. But insiders sold 44.70k shares worth US$27m. In total, O'Reilly Automotive insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ORLY Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Does O'Reilly Automotive Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. O'Reilly Automotive insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$526m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About O'Reilly Automotive Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the O'Reilly Automotive insider transactions. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that O'Reilly Automotive has 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

