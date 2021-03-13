Have Insiders Sold OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP & Chief Information Officer of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, Cristina McQuistion, recently sold US$222k worth of stock at US$31.68 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 21% in their holding.

OGE Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP of Governance & Corporate Secretary, Patricia Horn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$803k worth of shares at a price of US$34.31 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$31.81. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, OGE Energy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of OGE Energy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of OGE Energy shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The OGE Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at OGE Energy, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with OGE Energy (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

