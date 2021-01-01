Have Insiders Sold Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) should probably be aware that the Executive VP of Sales & Marketing & Director, Gregor Dornau, recently divested US$120k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.07 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ocean Bio-Chem

Notably, that recent sale by Gregor Dornau is the biggest insider sale of Ocean Bio-Chem shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$13.36. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Ocean Bio-Chem insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:OBCI Insider Trading Volume January 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Ocean Bio-Chem insiders own 62% of the company, worth about US$82m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ocean Bio-Chem Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Ocean Bio-Chem stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Ocean Bio-Chem is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ocean Bio-Chem you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

