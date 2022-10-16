Have Insiders Sold NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Recently?

Some NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Mark Stevens, recently sold a substantial US$9.9m worth of stock at a price of US$116 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 1.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NVIDIA

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Mark Stevens was not their only sale of NVIDIA shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$186 per share in a -US$51m sale. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$112. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year NVIDIA insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does NVIDIA Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NVIDIA insiders own about US$11b worth of shares (which is 4.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NVIDIA Insiders?

An insider sold NVIDIA shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, NVIDIA makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with NVIDIA and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

