Have Insiders Sold Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Petro, the Executive VP & CTO recently netted about US$3.2m selling shares at an average price of US$55.14. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 23%, which is notable but not too bad.

Nuance Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & GM of Enterprise Division, Robert Weideman, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$55.06 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$55.25, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 48% of Robert Weideman's holding.

Nuance Communications insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NUAN Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nuance Communications insiders own about US$151m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nuance Communications Tell Us?

Insiders sold Nuance Communications shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Nuance Communications that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

