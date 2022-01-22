Have Insiders Sold Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the President of Northwest Natural Holding Company, David Anderson, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$48.04. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 9.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Northwest Natural Holding

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice President of Gas Supply & Utility Support Services, David Weber, for US$112k worth of shares, at about US$47.43 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$47.54). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of David Weber's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Northwest Natural Holding than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NWN Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Northwest Natural Holding insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Northwest Natural Holding Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Northwest Natural Holding stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Northwest Natural Holding is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Northwest Natural Holding.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

