Have Insiders Sold Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Recently?

Some Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Thomas Carter, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$102 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Nexstar Media Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Carter was the biggest sale of Nexstar Media Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$104). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Thomas Carter's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.63k shares for US$675k. On the other hand they divested 79.37k shares, for US$6.5m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Nexstar Media Group than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$81.69. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NXST Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Does Nexstar Media Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Nexstar Media Group insiders own about US$173m worth of shares (which is 3.8% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Nexstar Media Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Nexstar Media Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Nexstar Media Group is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Nexstar Media Group (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

