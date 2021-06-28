Have Insiders Sold New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) should probably be aware that a company insider, Timothy Shea, recently divested US$414k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$41.35 each. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

New Jersey Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Timothy Shea was the biggest sale of New Jersey Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$40.18. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year New Jersey Resources insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NJR Insider Trading Volume June 28th 2021

Does New Jersey Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of New Jersey Resources shares, worth about US$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At New Jersey Resources Tell Us?

Insiders sold New Jersey Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since New Jersey Resources is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in New Jersey Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

