Have Insiders Sold Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the CEO, President & Director of Nektar Therapeutics, Howard Robin, recently netted US$65k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$4.76. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nektar Therapeutics

In fact, the recent sale by CEO, President & Director Howard Robin was not their only sale of Nektar Therapeutics shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$13.16 per share in a -US$563k sale. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.60). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Nektar Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:NKTR Insider Trading Volume August 21st 2022

Does Nektar Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Nektar Therapeutics insiders own about US$9.3m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nektar Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Nektar Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Nektar Therapeutics and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

