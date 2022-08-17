Have Insiders Sold National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kevin Habicht, the CFO, Executive VP recently netted about US$506k selling shares at an average price of US$48.06. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Retail Properties

In fact, the recent sale by Kevin Habicht was the biggest sale of National Retail Properties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$47.74. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NNN Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that National Retail Properties insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$69m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Retail Properties Insiders?

An insider sold National Retail Properties shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, National Retail Properties makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Retail Properties. At Simply Wall St, we've found that National Retail Properties has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

