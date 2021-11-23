Have Insiders Sold National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Platform & Product, Scott Rust, recently sold US$400k worth of stock at US$45.24 per share. That sale was 21% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Instruments

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Vice President of Platform & Product Scott Rust was not their only sale of National Instruments shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$824k worth of shares at a price of US$44.02 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$45.21, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 31%of Scott Rust's holding.

National Instruments insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of National Instruments

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. National Instruments insiders own about US$118m worth of shares (which is 2.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The National Instruments Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold National Instruments shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for National Instruments you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

