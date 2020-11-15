Have Insiders Sold National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Ernest Burgess, recently divested US$284k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$71.06 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 4.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

National HealthCare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Ernest Burgess was the biggest sale of National HealthCare shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$71.03. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in National HealthCare than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AMEX:NHC Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does National HealthCare Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. National HealthCare insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$137m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National HealthCare Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of National HealthCare stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of National HealthCare.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.