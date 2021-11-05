Have Insiders Sold Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Recently?

Some Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Bjorn Sibbern recently sold a substantial US$735k worth of stock at a price of US$209 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 89% of their entire holding.

Nasdaq Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Bradley Peterson, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$166 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$212. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 30% of Bradley Peterson's holding.

Insiders in Nasdaq didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NDAQ Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Nasdaq Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Nasdaq insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$107m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nasdaq Tell Us?

Insiders sold Nasdaq shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Nasdaq is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nasdaq (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

But note: Nasdaq may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.