Have Insiders Sold Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Recently?

We note that the Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Independent Director, John Hansen, recently sold US$95k worth of stock for US$63.13 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mueller Industries

The insider, Mario Gabelli, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$69.79 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$62.60). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Mueller Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mueller Industries insiders own about US$102m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mueller Industries Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Mueller Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Mueller Industries makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mueller Industries. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mueller Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

