Have Insiders Sold Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., Rudolph Borneo, recently netted US$62k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.49. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 11%. This does not instill confidence.

Motorcar Parts of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Rudolph Borneo was the biggest sale of Motorcar Parts of America shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$17.15). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 11% of Rudolph Borneo's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Motorcar Parts of America shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MPAA Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Motorcar Parts of America insiders own about US$9.7m worth of shares (which is 2.9% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Motorcar Parts of America Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Motorcar Parts of America stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Motorcar Parts of America is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Motorcar Parts of America. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Motorcar Parts of America and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

