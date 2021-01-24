Have Insiders Sold Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Recently?

Some Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, James Gorman, recently sold a substantial US$13m worth of stock at a price of US$73.12 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley

In fact, the recent sale by James Gorman was the biggest sale of Morgan Stanley shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$74.13, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of James Gorman's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 144.00k shares for US$7.0m. But they sold 660.23k shares for US$42m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Morgan Stanley than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Morgan Stanley Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Morgan Stanley insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$324m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Morgan Stanley Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Morgan Stanley stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Morgan Stanley is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Morgan Stanley (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

