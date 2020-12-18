Have Insiders Sold MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Recently?

Some MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Charles Hazard, recently sold a substantial US$3.3m worth of stock at a price of US$329 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

MongoDB Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Charles Hazard was the biggest sale of MongoDB shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$373, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 9.4% of Charles Hazard's stake.

In the last year MongoDB insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:MDB Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of MongoDB

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MongoDB insiders own 7.0% of the company, currently worth about US$1.6b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MongoDB Tell Us?

Insiders sold MongoDB shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for MongoDB (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.