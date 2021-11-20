Have Insiders Sold Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & President of North America, Henry Walter, recently divested US$394k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$62.49 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Mondelez International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and President of Asia Pacific, Maurizio Brusadelli, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$55.72 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$60.52). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of Maurizio Brusadelli's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.00k shares for US$179k. But insiders sold 86.57k shares worth US$4.9m. In total, Mondelez International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MDLZ Insider Trading Volume November 20th 2021

Does Mondelez International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mondelez International insiders own about US$104m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mondelez International Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Mondelez International stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Mondelez International makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mondelez International. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mondelez International has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

