Have Insiders Sold Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Recently?

Some Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & President of North America, Henry Walter, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$60.36 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 23% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Mondelez International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP and President of Asia Pacific, Maurizio Brusadelli, for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$55.72 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$60.26. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 16% of Maurizio Brusadelli's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.00k shares for US$179k. But insiders sold 82.75k shares worth US$4.7m. In total, Mondelez International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MDLZ Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Mondelez International insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$101m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mondelez International Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Mondelez International stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Mondelez International is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Mondelez International and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

