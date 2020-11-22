Have Insiders Sold Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jason Blessing, the CEO & Director recently netted about US$563k selling shares at an average price of US$31.47. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Model N Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by CEO & Director Jason Blessing was not the only time they sold Model N shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$34.24 per share in a -US$2.4m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$31.83. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Model N didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MODN Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

I will like Model N better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Model N Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Model N insiders own about US$207m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Model N Insiders?

Insiders sold Model N shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Model N and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Model N may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

