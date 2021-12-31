Have Insiders Sold Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President, Jeffrey Mefford, recently sold US$306k worth of stock at US$25.14 per share. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Midland States Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Mefford was the biggest sale of Midland States Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.89. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.33k shares worth US$55k. On the other hand they divested 25.17k shares, for US$645k. In total, Midland States Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MSBI Insider Trading Volume December 31st 2021

Does Midland States Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Midland States Bancorp insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 5.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Midland States Bancorp Tell Us?

The stark truth for Midland States Bancorp is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Midland States Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Midland States Bancorp. Be aware that Midland States Bancorp is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

