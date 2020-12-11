Have Insiders Sold Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) should probably be aware that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Walter Aspatore, recently divested US$337k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$37.42 each. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Methode Electronics

The Chief Operating Officer, Joseph Khoury, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$671k worth of shares at a price of US$26.84 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$37.73. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.3% of Joseph Khoury's holding.

Insiders in Methode Electronics didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MEI Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Methode Electronics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Methode Electronics insiders own about US$75m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Methode Electronics Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Methode Electronics is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Methode Electronics (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

But note: Methode Electronics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.