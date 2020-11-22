Have Insiders Sold Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shares Recently?

We note that the Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) COO & Executive VP, Phillippe Lord, recently sold US$99k worth of stock for US$91.37 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 3.7%.

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Steven Hilton, sold US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$73.06 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$89.83, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Steven Hilton's holding.

In the last year Meritage Homes insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Meritage Homes insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Meritage Homes makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meritage Homes. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Meritage Homes you should be aware of.

