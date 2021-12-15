Have Insiders Sold Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shares Recently?

Some Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman, Steven Hilton, recently sold a substantial US$7.5m worth of stock at a price of US$121 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

Meritage Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Steven Hilton is the biggest insider sale of Meritage Homes shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$115. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Meritage Homes insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MTH Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Meritage Homes insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Meritage Homes Insiders?

Insiders sold Meritage Homes shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Meritage Homes is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Meritage Homes has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

