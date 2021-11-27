Have Insiders Sold Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Steven Hilton, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$4.6m selling shares at an average price of US$120. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.6%.

Meritage Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Steven Hilton was the biggest sale of Meritage Homes shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$115. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Meritage Homes insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MTH Insider Trading Volume November 27th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Meritage Homes insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$74m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Meritage Homes Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Meritage Homes is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Meritage Homes. Be aware that Meritage Homes is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

