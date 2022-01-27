Have Insiders Sold Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & Human Resource Director, Lonna Wiersma, recently sold US$145k worth of stock at US$39.08 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Mercantile Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Lonna Wiersma was the biggest sale of Mercantile Bank shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$38.50. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Mercantile Bank shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MBWM Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Insider Ownership of Mercantile Bank

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Mercantile Bank insiders own 9.1% of the company, worth about US$55m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mercantile Bank Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Mercantile Bank stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Mercantile Bank is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mercantile Bank (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

