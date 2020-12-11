Have Insiders Sold Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Recently?

Anyone interested in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) should probably be aware that a company insider, Thomas Romeo, recently divested US$401k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$72.44 each. That sale was 34% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Maximus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Bruce Caswell, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$68.41 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$71.46. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 17% of Bruce Caswell's holding.

Insiders in Maximus didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MMS Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Maximus

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.4% of Maximus shares, worth about US$60m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Maximus Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Maximus stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Maximus you should know about.

But note: Maximus may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.