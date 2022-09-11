Have Insiders Sold Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Recently?

We wouldn't blame Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Raymond Pittman, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$4.27. That sale reduced their total holding by 23% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Matterport

In fact, the recent sale by Raymond Pittman was the biggest sale of Matterport shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$4.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23%of Raymond Pittman's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$400k for 60.00k shares. But they sold 1.26m shares for US$5.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Matterport shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:MTTR Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Matterport

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Matterport insiders own 6.4% of the company, worth about US$83m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Matterport Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Matterport stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Matterport (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.