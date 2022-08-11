Have Insiders Sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Recently?

Some MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, John Ocampo, recently sold a substantial US$615k worth of stock at a price of US$61.53 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.06% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman of the Board John Ocampo was not the only time they sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$9.5m worth of shares at a price of US$62.35 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$60.00. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MTSI Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings insiders own 27% of the company, currently worth about US$1.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.