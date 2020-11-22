Have Insiders Sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chairman of the Board, John Ocampo, recently sold US$424k worth of stock at US$42.38 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.05%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Chairman of the Board John Ocampo was not the only time they sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$535k worth of shares at a price of US$32.61 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$42.75). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.09% of John Ocampo's holding.

Insiders in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MTSI Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings insiders own about US$864m worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

