Have Insiders Sold Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Shares Recently?

Investors may wish to note that the Chief Quality Officer & Executive VP of Regulatory Affairs of Lucira Health, Inc., Ghazi Kashmolah, recently netted US$54k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$2.83. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 9.7%.

Lucira Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Erik Engelson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$90k worth of shares at a price of US$3.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$2.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Erik Engelson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

In total, Lucira Health insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$2.34. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$2.11. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:LHDX Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Does Lucira Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Lucira Health insiders have about 3.8% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.2m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lucira Health Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Lucira Health, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Lucira Health you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

