Have Insiders Sold Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Shares Recently?

We note that the Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Independent Vice Chairman of the Board & Lead Strategic Advisor, Stanley Lapidus, recently sold US$58k worth of stock for US$1.70 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 20%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lucid Diagnostics

In fact, the recent sale by Stanley Lapidus was the biggest sale of Lucid Diagnostics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$1.68. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:LUCD Insider Trading Volume September 24th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Lucid Diagnostics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 5.1% of Lucid Diagnostics shares, worth about US$3.3m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lucid Diagnostics Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Lucid Diagnostics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

But note: Lucid Diagnostics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.