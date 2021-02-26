Have Insiders Sold Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Recently?

Some Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Vice President of Operations, Scott Hillier, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$375 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 8.4%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lithia Motors

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Bryan DeBoer, for US$4.2m worth of shares, at about US$262 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$371. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.2% of Bryan DeBoer's stake.

Lithia Motors insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LAD Insider Trading Volume February 26th 2021

Insider Ownership of Lithia Motors

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lithia Motors insiders own 2.2% of the company, currently worth about US$213m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lithia Motors Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Lithia Motors stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Lithia Motors is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lithia Motors has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

