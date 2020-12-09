Have Insiders Sold Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Recently?

Some Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Director, Michael Eisenberg, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$80.30 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 22%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lemonade

Notably, that recent sale by Michael Eisenberg is the biggest insider sale of Lemonade shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$90.60). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Michael Eisenberg's holding.

Michael Eisenberg divested 23.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$77.00. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:LMND Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

Does Lemonade Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lemonade insiders own 9.0% of the company, currently worth about US$462m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lemonade Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Lemonade stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Lemonade (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

