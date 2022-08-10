Have Insiders Sold Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Recently?

Some Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman, Karl Glassman, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$40.53 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 2.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Leggett & Platt Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Karl Glassman was the biggest sale of Leggett & Platt shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$39.79. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Leggett & Platt insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LEG Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Leggett & Platt

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Leggett & Platt insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$73m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Leggett & Platt Tell Us?

Insiders sold Leggett & Platt shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Leggett & Platt (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

