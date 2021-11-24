Have Insiders Sold LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Recently?

We'd be surprised if LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shareholders haven't noticed that the Group President of Aftermarket, Jamie Schnur, recently sold US$243k worth of stock at US$162 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 14% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LCI Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, President & Director, Jason Lippert, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$155 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$158, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 4.0% of Jason Lippert's stake.

In the last year LCI Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LCII Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Does LCI Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. LCI Industries insiders own 2.7% of the company, currently worth about US$108m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LCI Industries Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought LCI Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, LCI Industries makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for LCI Industries you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

