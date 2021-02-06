Have Insiders Sold Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Recently?

Some Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the VP and Chief Safety & Operations Officer, Joseph Beacom, recently sold a substantial US$721k worth of stock at a price of US$144 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 11%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landstar System

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, James Gattoni, sold US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$148. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of James Gattoni's holding.

Landstar System insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LSTR Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Does Landstar System Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Landstar System insiders own about US$50m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Landstar System Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Landstar System stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Landstar System, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

