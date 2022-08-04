Have Insiders Sold Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Recently?

We note that the Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Executive VP & CFO, Lisa O'Neill, recently sold US$77k worth of stock for US$76.98 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.5%.

Lakeland Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman, Michael Kubacki, sold US$2.9m worth of shares at a price of US$78.56 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$74.65. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in Lakeland Financial than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LKFN Insider Trading Volume August 4th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Lakeland Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lakeland Financial insiders own about US$63m worth of shares. That equates to 3.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Lakeland Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Lakeland Financial insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lakeland Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

